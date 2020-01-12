Having it both ways

WesternNE50
New Member
TnT are always talking about how drunk they got over the weekend and then Craig does a story about food and they cringe at the thought of cheeseburgers. Tyler says "I never touch that stuff but I steal my kid's French fries once in a while." And then they talk about going to the gym every day. Not buying it.
And the drug use. As a cop I find it very hard to believe they did all those drugs and made a successful career like they did. Especially meth. Few people come back from that.
Trying to appeal to two different generations obviously and it's sad. Wish they could just be themselves.
