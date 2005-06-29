Movie reviews

I saw War Of The Wolrds earlier today and I thought it was pretty darn good. It had lots of action, it was intense at times, and it had some good acting in it as well. A funny thing happened while I was watching the movie. Everyone in the theatre was just sitting and watching the movie when out of nowhere we all start to here what sounds like hail hitting the exit door and then just seconds later the screen went almost completley dark, then it went back to normal and then it went dark again for several seconds. It was really wierd. It was kind of like we were in the movie being attacked!