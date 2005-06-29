Movie reviews

I saw War Of The Wolrds earlier today and I thought it was pretty darn good. It had lots of action, it was intense at times, and it had some good acting in it as well. A funny thing happened while I was watching the movie. Everyone in the theatre was just sitting and watching the movie when out of nowhere we all start to here what sounds like hail hitting the exit door and then just seconds later the screen went almost completley dark, then it went back to normal and then it went dark again for several seconds. It was really wierd. It was kind of like we were in the movie being attacked!
 
I agree with everything Tony said it was AWESOME, I didn't notice alot of CGI either ...the funny thing for me was after we left the theatre on WEd night it was after that storm had hit so the clouds were still around and the lightning was still flashing behind the cloids, sort of like it was in the movie then as I was traveling home on the interstate I noticed in spots there were no streetlights...I thought wow how wierd is this so I called a friend and sh told me she had no power......talk about wierd..
 
Check back here tomorrow night. I will have a mini-review of 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.' I am going to see an advanced screening.
 
I went to see the Fantastic Four yeterday and I thought it was very good,the special effects were awesome, there is tons of action in this movie and some light hearted comedy too, All 4 characters are great and Victor Von Doom ( Julian McMahon who plays on NIP TUCK one of TNT's Favorite shows) is great as the vilian. The theatre was totally packed for this so I am sure that this movie will do well, although from what I've seen it has not gotten great reviews, but hell what do they know right? I am sure there will be a sequel
 
Well here is my mini-review of 'Charlie And The Chocolate Factory'. I thought the movie was pretty good. I really liked Johnny Depp's performance as Willy Wonka. I liked all of the kids in the movie. Each kid was very different from each other. This movie is not really a remake of 'Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory' There is alot of different stuff that happens in this movie. Although there are a few things from the original that were used in this movie. If you liked the original movie then you will probably like this movie.
 
Has anybody seen Million Dollar Baby? I need to know how it is.C'mon gang,let me know. B)
 