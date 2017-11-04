naawww, there ain't no racists in the tea party...

  lilyvon schtupp

    lilyvon schtupp

    Feb 9, 2006
    2,555
    9
    WASHINGTON — The Tea Party political movement saw a major split over the weekend, with the National Tea Party Federation expelling a member group after its spokesman wrote an online post satirizing a fictional letter from what he called "Colored People" to President Abraham Lincoln.
    On its website, the federation stated it had given the Tea Party Express, through direct contact with one of its leaders, a deadline to rebuke and remove spokesman Mark Williams.
    "That leader's response was clear: they have no intention of taking the action we required for their group to continue as a member of the National Tea Party Federation," the federation stated.
    Therefore, effective immediately the National Tea Party Federation is expelling Tea Party Express from the ranks of our membership."
    Federation spokesman David Webb, interviewed Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation," called the blog post "clearly offensive."
    Williams, who said his letter was satirical, started it like this: "Dear Mr. Lincoln, We Coloreds have taken a vote and decided that we don't cotton to that whole emancipation thing. Freedom means having to work for real, think for ourselves, and take consequences along with the rewards. That is just far too much to ask of us Colored People and we demand that it stop!"
    "Bailouts are just big money welfare and isn't that what we want all Coloreds to strive for?" he added. "What kind of racist would want to end big money welfare? What they need to do is start handing the bail outs directly to us Coloreds!" (really? fukn really?)
    A conservative talk radio host, Williams later removed the post as criticism grew.
    Williams' post was a reply to a resolution by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) earlier this month that called on Tea Party leaders to "repudiate the racist element and activities" within the political movement.
    Immediately after the resolution, Williams said it was unfortunate that the NAACP had chosen to "profiteer off race-baiting and fear mongering" when it could be doing so much to help the black community.
    He also questioned the motives of African-American leaders, suggesting they were taking advantage of the publicity the resolution generated.
    "I'm not surprised they are jumping into the fray here because the NAACP just tapped a Gulf oil well full of cash contributions that will arrive from this resolution," Williams said. "And I know Al (Sharpton) and Jesse (Jackson, Jr.) want their piece of it. The slave traders of the 16th century should have been as good at exploiting Africans as these people are, because it's just disgusting."
    On its website, the Tea Party Express does not say how many supporters it has, but on Facebook it has 600 followers.
    The federation says 61 groups are members, and that it has "affiliate relationships" with 21 other groups.
     
  viking80fan

    viking80fan

    Jan 18, 2006
    4,407
    327
    I saw this, but was too disgusted to comment on it.

    Now let's watch Sarah Palin spin this thing.
     
  lilyvon schtupp

    lilyvon schtupp

    Feb 9, 2006
    2,555
    9
    no t-bag responses yet???
     
  viking80fan

    viking80fan

    Jan 18, 2006
    4,407
    327
    Don't you mean, no t-baggers want to refudiate this comment?
     
  viking80fan

    viking80fan

    Jan 18, 2006
    4,407
    327
  lilyvon schtupp

    lilyvon schtupp

    Feb 9, 2006
    2,555
    9
    Williams and Tea Party Express coordinator Joe Wierzbicki issued lengthy statements after the expulsion dismissing the move and ridiculing the federation -- an upstart group formed in April with the help of the Tea Party Express.
    "The Tea Party Express with over 400,000 members is by far larger than the Tea Party Federation's entire membership," Wierzbicki said. "Most rank-and-file Tea Party activists think we're talking about Star Trek when we try to explain who the 'Federation' is. Given the absurdity of the [COLOR=blue! important][COLOR=blue! important]actions [/COLOR][/COLOR] by the 'Federation,' this is quite fitting, since their conduct is alien to our membership."


    Apparently they don't see what they did wrong.
    I liken this to the child molesters in the catholic church... not all priests are molesters, very few are. Not all parishoners are molesters, not all have been molested. Most catholics stay catholic even if they don't agree with or follow the church. But when they turn a blind eye to such a disgusting and obvious thing, we really have to wonder about how ignorant they are.
     
  lilyvon schtupp

    lilyvon schtupp

    Feb 9, 2006
    2,555
    9
    Williams and Tea Party Express coordinator Joe Wierzbicki issued lengthy statements after the expulsion dismissing the move and ridiculing the federation -- an upstart group formed in April with the help of the Tea Party Express. <---- I have to wonder if this comment is by faux or by the tea party express, either way it looks like spin to me.
    "The Tea Party Express with over 400,000 members is by far larger than the Tea Party Federation's entire membership," Wierzbicki said. "Most rank-and-file Tea Party activists think we're talking about Star Trek when we try to explain who the 'Federation' is. Given the absurdity of the [COLOR=blue! important][COLOR=blue! important]actions [/COLOR][/COLOR] by the 'Federation,' this is quite fitting, since their conduct is alien to our membership."
     
  lilyvon schtupp

    lilyvon schtupp

    Feb 9, 2006
    2,555
    9
    Fox News "hops" aboard Tea Party Express with rampant promotions, live coverage

    August 28, 2009
    On August 28, Fox News devoted live coverage and publicity to the kickoff of the Tea Party Express, a bus tour organized by the Republican PAC Our Country Deserves Better, whose mission is to oppose President Obama and the Democrats. Fox News' kickoff coverage follows numerous promotions of the tour on Fox News, Fox Business, The Fox Nation, and FoxNews.com.
    [​IMG]
    Fox News heavily promotes Tea Party Express with promos on air and online

    Fox Nation asked: "Will you join the Tea Party Express?" On July 28, Fox Nation posted a promotional ad for the Tea Party Express using the headline, "Will You Join the Tea Party Express?" From The Fox Nation:
    [​IMG]
     
  viking80fan

    viking80fan

    Joined:
    4,407
    327
    Fair and Balanced................:lol2:
     
  mike

    mike

    May 11, 2005
    30,955
    10
    about as fair and balanced as MSNBC is !!!!
     
  viking80fan

    viking80fan

    Jan 18, 2006
    4,407
    327
    Difference is that MSNBC does not claim to be FAIR and BALANCED!!!
     
  mike

    mike

    May 11, 2005
    30,955
    10
    whatever makes you sleep good at night !!!:rolleyes:
     
  dracula

    dracula

    Aug 10, 2005
    15,501
    7
    Shall I list all the Racists in the Democrat Party??
    Starting with the Leaders of the NAACP who want to "Kill all the white people"...
    Or how about the Senator who once lead the KKK.....
    But this seems to be OK with the Left...

    I could go on for a very long time and take up a shitload of Dave's hard drive space...but I won't out of respect for my keyboard.

    One last thing...
    I think they should repudiate the Racist elements in their own group before casting stones...
     
  viking80fan

    viking80fan

    Jan 18, 2006
    4,407
    327
    Who exactly?



    Back in the '60s or now?

    Last I check the left has taken a live and let live stand.

    Unless you are speaking of someone else in the NCAAP besides Sherrod, whose clip was taken out of context by a tea-party conservative blogger, I have yet to hear the NCAAP promoting the killing of white people.
     
  lilyvon schtupp

    lilyvon schtupp

    Feb 9, 2006
    2,555
    9
    you offered Drac
    let's see it
    cought it all up
    we're waiting
    :whistle:
     
  Baron von Skidmarck

    Baron von Skidmarck

    Feb 25, 2013
    8
    8
    HOIW DARE YOU REVEAL LILY FOR THE DUPE THAT HE/SHE IS!
     
