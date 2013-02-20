What are you eating right now....

Made my homemade "chilli from a can" yesterday.... Lasts a family of 4 about two days....



2 cans of HyVee red beans...

1 can of HyVee dark red kidney beans...

1 can of HyVee light red kidney beans...

2 cans of Busch's Chili "mild"...

4 cans of Hienz tomato sauce...

2 pounds of 80/20 hamburger....

3 packets of McCormick chili seasoning....





Fry up the hamburger in a big dutch oven (or 3 gallon pot) until nice and crumbly... Drain off hamburger & fat into sieve.... Wipe pot with paper towel to get rid of excess fat....



Add 4 cans of tomato sauce to pot.... Mix in 3 packets of chili seasoning... (I put my seasoning through a sieve so the powder goes into my chili and I keep out the dehydrated onions and other "solids" in the mix)....



Add 2 cans of Busch's Beans....



Strain the juice off from the other beans and add to the pot and the add back in the hamburger....



Simmer until hot enough to eat....



I like too add ketchup to my bowl of chili for extra heat.... Makes my eyeballs sweat....



I also like to add Fritos or Crackers.... My kids like crackers.....



It's a thick chili that you can add more beans and tomato sauce too to expand it....