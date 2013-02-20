What are you eating right now....

Thender
Not sure if this was started before.... But a new thread for interesting dishes and recipes and concoctions...

Post yer favorite recipes here... Or yer weirdest concoctions that taste great!!!!

Not another "What I did to yer mom/girlfriend/ boyfriend" thread.....

FOOD only!!!! (I know.... Still open ground)....

Damn!!! Should have named this thread "Food Discussion".....
 
Thender
For some reason, for the last year, I have had a kick for blue cheese.... I have always hated the smell of those rotten cheeses.... But someone introduced me too blue cheese in a cob salad, and I have liked it ever since.... In moderation, of course.... Now I use it a lot in a few different recipes... And on all my different salads.... Still can't stand limburger....
 
Dave
I've never ed cared for blue cheese. I've been eating a lot of broccoli lately. That, lettuce, and green beans are about the only green vegetables I like.

Can't wait to start grilling again soon
 
Thender
Oh yeah!!! Broccoli with ranch at the salad bar works too!!! Also with Cauliflower!!!

Slow Cooker / Crock pot.... I have 4 different ones... Up to 8 quarts....

Nothing like a spiced pork roast (From Fareway) thrown in with carrots and taters... simmering for about 6 hours :yumyum: Then the day after shredding the pork roast and making pulled pork sanwiches.... :yumyum:

I probably have 6 or 7 different "POT" recipes that my family enjoys....
 
Thender
Tonights meal for 1.... (Or 2)...

4 pieces of toast... Put two pieces of toast, side by side, on a plate... Slather with sour cream and blue cheese crumbles.... Layer on shaved ham.... put two pieces of toast on top and top with hand fulls of shredded cheese.... Microwave until cheese is melted over the sanwhiches... Start to eat with a fork when cooling off....

A variation of "Shinken Kassea Toasta" that I used to get in Germany.... :yumyum:
 
Dave
Yummy Fareway, we have one about a block from our house. They just added new aisles for COLD BEER too....

I'm eating a Diet Dew righ tnow
 
Thender
Last nights meal.... 1 can of Hormel chili with no beans.... simmer in a pot with added ketchup, mustard and two slices of American cheese... Reduce until nice and thick.... Not runny....

Scoop over two hotdogs in buns of your choice... (We like cheese dogs) And I'll take the buns and put them opened (upside down), on a grate, over the chili to get a lil' steam to make them softer.... (A trick that most hotdog carts use. Scavenge the steam from the boiling hotdogs to make the buns yummy)... :yumyum:

Top with shredded cheese....

Eat with fork or go whole hog messy if ya like....

Prepare for a methane output of great proportions.... :heh:

Sometimes I'll put a slice of American cheese (broken in half) in the bun before the hotdog is added and squirt some more ketchup and mustard on the hotdog before adding the chili and shredded cheese....
 
Thender
Made my homemade "chilli from a can" yesterday.... Lasts a family of 4 about two days....

2 cans of HyVee red beans...
1 can of HyVee dark red kidney beans...
1 can of HyVee light red kidney beans...
2 cans of Busch's Chili "mild"...
4 cans of Hienz tomato sauce...
2 pounds of 80/20 hamburger....
3 packets of McCormick chili seasoning....


Fry up the hamburger in a big dutch oven (or 3 gallon pot) until nice and crumbly... Drain off hamburger & fat into sieve.... Wipe pot with paper towel to get rid of excess fat....

Add 4 cans of tomato sauce to pot.... Mix in 3 packets of chili seasoning... (I put my seasoning through a sieve so the powder goes into my chili and I keep out the dehydrated onions and other "solids" in the mix)....

Add 2 cans of Busch's Beans....

Strain the juice off from the other beans and add to the pot and the add back in the hamburger....

Simmer until hot enough to eat....

I like too add ketchup to my bowl of chili for extra heat.... Makes my eyeballs sweat....

I also like to add Fritos or Crackers.... My kids like crackers.....

It's a thick chili that you can add more beans and tomato sauce too to expand it....
 
Thender
Nothing new.... Still eating leftovers from "Chili from a can"....

3/4 of the original making disappear on the first day in this family of 4.... But I can usually get 3 or 4 more bowls out of it....
 