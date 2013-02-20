What are you eating right now....

Not sure if this was started before.... But a new thread for interesting dishes and recipes and concoctions...
Post yer favorite recipes here... Or yer weirdest concoctions that taste great!!!!
Not another "What I did to yer mom/girlfriend/ boyfriend" thread.....
FOOD only!!!! (I know.... Still open ground)....
Damn!!! Should have named this thread "Food Discussion".....
Post yer favorite recipes here... Or yer weirdest concoctions that taste great!!!!
Not another "What I did to yer mom/girlfriend/ boyfriend" thread.....
FOOD only!!!! (I know.... Still open ground)....
Damn!!! Should have named this thread "Food Discussion".....